Thousands of photos come together to create the unique stamps. Ten special items introduced by Finland Post

Posti ran a campaign in fall 2016 to collect photos of faces from the public for a special stamp publication to mark Finland’s centenary of independence. The thousands of photos come together like a mosaic to form different stamps, which are positioned on the sheet in the form of the map of Finland. Each stamp and booklet will be unique.

“These stamps are worth a close look, as receivers and senders might spot their own face or the faces of acquaintances on them,” says Tommi Kantola, Design Manager at Posti.

The stamps were designed by graphic designer Klaus Welp, with the advertising agency Bob the Robot responsible for their technical implementation. To Posti’s knowledge, this method of stamp design and production has never been used before.

The Finland 100 – The Faces of Finland booklet contains ten domestic no-value indicator stamps (unit price €1.30). A total of 60,000 booklets have been printed. Their release is part of the official Finland 100 program by the Prime Minister’s Office.