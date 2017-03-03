The Unique Exhibits of the Latvian Museum of Natural History. One new Herbarium of the 19th Century stamp introduced by Latvia Post

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that Latvijas Pasts has made an addition to the series Unique Exhibits of the Latvian Museum of Natural History by releasing a new stamp Herbarium of the 19th Century.

The new stamp depicts the Dog Rose (Rosa canina L.), an exhibit from the Museum’s Botany Collection.

The holdings of the Latvian Museum of Natural History include vast holdings of botanical materials, which amount to a total of 26,000 units and are grouped into 18 collections. The Dog Rose depicted on the stamp is an exhibit from the oldest Botany Collection, which was plucked by the first Latvian botanist Jānis Ilsters at the end of the 19th century. This herbarium collection consists of 139 herbarium sheets.

This is the third stamp released in the series Unique Exhibits of the Latvian Museum of Natural History. The first stamp was issued in 2015 and it was dedicated to the unique specimen in the Palaeontology Collection of the Museum – the placoderm fish. In 2016 the series was supplemented by the stamp Aberrant Birds, which was ranked third in the contest for the most beautiful Latvijas Pasts stamp of 2016.