The Snowy Day children’s picture book marked by USPS. 4 cute stamps presented

StampNews.com is glad to present this special set of four stamps by the U.S. Postal Service that celebrates Ezra Jack Keats’ most beloved story: The Snowy Day. Written and illustrated by the celebrated children’s author, it was one of the first prominent 20th-century picture books centered on an African-American child. Let’s appreciate these cute philatelic items together!

The issuance features artwork from The Snowy Day. Each of the four stamps showcases a different illustration of main character Peter exploring and playing in his neighborhood while wearing his iconic red snowsuit. The images include: Peter forming a snowball, Peter sliding down a mountain of snow, Peter making a snow angel, and Peter leaving footprints in the snow.

The words “Forever” and “USA” appear across the bottom of each stamp. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps.

Since The Snowy Day was published in 1962, young readers have enjoyed joining Peter on his winter adventure. In 1963, Keats was awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal, given annually to the artist of the previous year’s best children’s picture book. The Snowy Day has become a classic; since its release, it has sold millions of copies.