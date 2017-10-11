The Royal Platinum Wedding Anniversary marked by Jersey Post. A Story of Love and Loyalty told with six special stamps

In November 2017 Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary.

To mark this hilarious event Jersey Post has revealed six special stamps depicting Royal couple at different stages of their happy marriage.

This is the first British royal couple to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary. By the way Jersey Post has dedicated many stamps to the British Royal Family, e.g. the issues honoring King George VI, celebrating Queen’s 90th birthday etc.

Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip got married at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests on 20 November 1947. Before this big day the couple became secretly engaged in 1946 but delayed the formal announcement until Princess Elizabeth turned 21. The story of their love was a true romance and everyone in Britain was engaged in following the development of their relationships. The grand ceremony of the Royal wedding was broadcasted on the radio and captured the imagination of people all over the world.

HRH Prince Philip is a devoted and caring husband. He always supports his wife in every aspect of their lives together. The six stamps of The Royal Platinum Wedding Anniversary issue feature harmonious images of a happy couple showing the warmth, respect and love that are in their relationships.

During a speech delivered on the occasion of their Golden Wedding Anniversary, The Queen said of her husband, “[he] has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years”, a notion which is evident in the many images of them together, a selection of which feature within this stamp issue.