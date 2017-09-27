The quince as Switzerland’s Fruit of the Year 2017. A delightfully fragrant miniature sheet released

Quinces are known for their intense aroma and flavor, and are used, cooked or roasted, in jams, marmalades, and jellies. It is Switzerland’s Fruit of the Year 2017.

To mark this accolade, Swiss Post is issuing a limited miniature sheet which gives off the fragrance of quince. StampNews.com invites everyone to appreciate this original philatelic item.

The name quince derives from the Latin “malum Cydonium”, or Cydonian apple; however, a connection to Cydonia on the island of Crete has not been proven. Quince is a stone fruit. While only a few foreign varieties can be eaten raw, the quinces found in Switzerland are known for their heady, fragrant scent and the delicacies that can be prepared from them.

The miniature sheet features the refreshing colour and shape of this fruit as well as its sensuous aromas: the fruit on the sheet is treated with a special varnish which releases the aroma when touched.