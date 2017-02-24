The picturesque jetties and piers of Australia. 4 colourful and bright stamps released by Australia Post

Australia is full of jetties (or ‘piers’) that were crucial to its early history. Jetties allowed safer and more efficient handling of livestock, agricultural produce, passengers, mail and general goods transported by sea. Such piers that became a real visiting-card of the country have been marked with four bright stamps by Australia Post.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate an original design of these colorful philatelic items.

Many of the countless jetties and piers that punctuate Australia’s coastline and waterways were originally built to moor vessels transporting goods and passengers. While some have since fallen into disuse, others are still popular for recreational fishing, diving, snorkelling and other tourist activities.

Busselton Jetty, located on Geographe Bay in Western Australia, is the longest wooden jetty in the world, originally built for the transportation of timber. A railway now carries tourists to an underwater observatory at the end of this historic jetty.

A jetty at Tumby Bay on the Spencer Gulf in South Australia was first constructed in 1874 to facilitate the shipping of anticipated supplies of copper from nearby Burrawing Mine. The current jetty was constructed in 1908–09 and is now a well-known fishing spot and scuba diving destination.

The picturesque jetty on secluded Shelley Beach lies near the resort town of Portsea on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. The small jetty near Kincumber, New South Wales, is situated between Kincumber and Davistown on the Brisbane Water, an estuary in the Central Coast region north of Sydney.