The Moomins as one of the most famous comic strips. The booklet of 5 international stamps is to be released by Finland Post

Moomins, characters created by Tove Jansson (1914-2001), have been pictured on many previous stamps of Finland. StampNews.com would like to introduce to your attention the next Moomins stamp issue by Finland Post that commemorates the opening of the Moomin museum in Tampere.

Posti calls the upcoming Moomin issue a “time travel booklet of stamps,” adding that these international-rate stamps will illustrate how the Moomin characters were depicted over the course of time. The first Moomin book for children, The Moomins and the Great Flood, was published in 1945.

Tampere Art Museum Moominvalley is a museum devoted to original works by writer and artist Tove Jansson. Its unique collections comprise around 2000 works.

The museum is based on the Moomin books by Tove Jansson. So far, they have been translated into over 40 languages. The books fascinate adults and children alike. The original Moomin illustrations by Tove Jansson are an essential part of the atmosphere of the museum, and the three-dimensional tableaux built by Tuulikki Pietilä add to our own picture of the goings-on in the Moomin stories. The gem of the collection is a blue five-storey Moomin House that is as exceptional as its residents — and its builders, Tuulikki Pietilä, Pentti Eistola and Tove Jansson.

Wisdom, humour, a healthy love of adventure and warm geniality have made the Moomin books speak across language barriers. That same atmosphere can also be felt at the museum. The exhibit is being renovated, respecting the life’s work of Tove Jansson.