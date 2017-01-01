The Hearts of Ellan Vannin – Manx Towns and Villages by Adam Berry. Six special stamps introduced by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com is pleased to present the set of six Isle of Man stamps by Manx artist and designer Adam Berry featuring some of the Island’s most beautiful towns and villages. Adam’s graphic style is a nod to the golden age of the tourist and transport poster of the twentieth century, when the Island was a leading destination for British seaside holidaymakers.

The issue depicts tourist posters of various places in the island – Peel, Castletown, Onchan, Ramsey, Port St. Mary and Port Erin.

Peel stamp

Traditionally a major fishing port which used to host a huge fishing fleet, Peel remains the most active fishing port on the Isle of Man. It is also a major port for the importation of fuel oils and does host the occasional cruise ship visit.

Castletown stamp

Castletown is a historic town to the south of the Isle of Man and dates back to 1090. The former Manx capital (now Douglas), Castletown has a rich and varied heritage with ancient and interesting period buildings, many constructed of the local silver-grey limestone and many still in use throughout the town today.

Onchan stamp

Onchan is a district and the name of a parish which historically included parts of the capital Douglas. Onchan has a thriving shopping centre and a large pleasure park, as well as glens and nature walks.

Ramsay stamp

Ramsey, capital of the north, is the main town in the north and is known as the island’s agriculture town. Named by the Norse as “Wild Garlic River” due to settlements nearby where wild garlic grows in abundance. In the past its harbours saw the shipping of livestock and seed, but that was not all its harbour here saw. It also saw the start of many invasions upon its shores.

Port St Mary stamp

Port St Mary is a classic small harbour in a beautiful setting. It is popular with diving clubs with organised trips to dive sites. Fishing excursions also leave from Port St Mary during the tourist season. The harbour is used by fishing vessels, pleasure craft, occasional commercial coasters and passenger vessels.

Port Erin stamp

Old smuggling site, Victorian sea side dream, or modern town. It can all be found in Port Erin with its sheltered harbour, beautiful beach and shops with almost everything. Port Erin owes much of its existence to the Victorian tourists, who came for the beautiful sandy beach set in an enclosed harbour, local café’s and simple gardens.