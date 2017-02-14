The heart and the red rose as the unchangeable symbols of love. 2 stamps issued by Australia Post to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day

To celebrate the upcoming St. Valentine’s Day Australia Post has introduced two festive romantic stamps that underline the importance of love in everyone’s life. They depict the heart and the red rose that have long been symbols of steadfastness and devotion. The 13th century French poem Roman de la Rose identified the rose with romantic passion and in 1794, Scotland’s bard, Robert Burns, famously compared his sweetheart to this exquisite bloom.

While Valentine’s Day is celebrated in most countries, different cultures have developed their own traditions for this festival. In some parts of the world Valentine’s Day is observed as a day for expressing love between family members and friends, rather than that of romantic couples. Some traditions include leaving lollies and gifts for children and others include acts of appreciation between friends.

Valentine’s Day is most commonly associated with romantic love, with millions of Valentine’s Day cards being exchanged each year. Gifts of flowers or a single red rose are sent with romantic messages to loved ones and couples spend special time together. Valentine’s Day gift hampers are also a popular gift and typically include flowers, champagne and chocolates.