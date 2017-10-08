The Great War in the Air marked by Guernsey Post. The fourth set of six stamps for Great War series unveiled

StampNews.com welcomes stamp collectors to appreciate the fourth stamp issue by Guernsey Post that marks the centenary of WW1 and explores Guernsey’s links to The Great War in the Air.

The issue consists of six creatively designed stamps that will be available for purchasing after November 8. Guernsey Post has dedicated a great many of its issues to mark the tragic events happened during WWI. Previous Guernsey issue of stamps commemorating the First World War.

“The aeroplane is an invention of the devil, and will never play any part in such a serious business as the defence of the nation,” thundered Canada’s Minister of Militia and Defence, Sam Hughes, at the start of the First World War.

Although many countries participated in WWI employed the airplanes in war, there remained much uncertainty as to the role of planes in assisting land armies when war broke out in August 1914. The airplane would go through a technological evolution during the course of the war and forever change the nature of warfare.

So, at first the aircraft was not viewed as a key part of the war strategies. The airplanes were used only by wealthy people for fun. But lately the true power of this mean of vehicles was revealed and eventually the airmen with their planes became a major driving force through which the course of war was changed.

Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post said: - “This year, we are issuing the fourth edition of stamps commemorating the Channel Islands in the Great War. The research that we have undertaken for the series has been hugely assisted by the work of The Channel Islands Great War Study Group, whose aim is to improve the understanding and knowledge of the impact it had on the Channel Islands and people living there.”

The six stamps unveiled by Guernsey Post feature the images of the brightest Guernsey airmen who are considered to be real heroes in the British history. They are Wilfred Picton-Warlow (44p) who served in the Royal Flying Corps (RFC), and who was lost at sea while flying home on leave; Charles Collet (59p), one of the best Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) airmen of his day, who was also killed in a flying accident; and Frederick Fieldhouse Smith, RFC (90p), whose plane was shot down by the Red Baron’s protégé, German Ace Karl Allmenröder.

Hovewer, not only airmen have been honored by Guernsey Post with this stamp issue. So, the 73p stamp features a Guernseyman and Old Elizabethan Adrian Le Patourel-Jones who was a member of the RFC. He worked as a Station Adjutant in an Administration section, where he was responsible for discipline, record keeping and reporting to RFC headquarters.

The stamps also honor the support teams and their work on the ground that was essential to the war effort. And the Crespin family (60p) - a father and two sons who all served in the RNAS as mechanics – appeared on one of the items. The last stamp in this issue depicts a French seaplane base (80p) that was established on the island and had an important strategic role during the course of war.