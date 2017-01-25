The foundation of the Dominicans Order celebrated by Portugal Post. A special commemorative stamp introduced

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention a special stamp by Portugal Post that celebrates 800 years since the foundation of the Dominicans Order.

The item depicts one of the saints who were proclaimed throughout the history of the Order of Preachers. Let’s appreciate the original design of this stamp together!

The Order of Preachers, also known as the Dominican Order, is a mendicant Catholic religious order founded by the Spanish priest Dominic of Caleruega in France, approved by Pope Honorius III via the papal bull Religiosamvitam on 22 December 1216.

Members of the order, who are referred to as Dominicans, generally carry the letters O.P. after their names, standing for Ordinis Praedicatorum, meaning of the Order of Preachers. Membership in the order includes friars, nuns, active sisters, and affiliated lay or secular Dominicans (formerly known as tertiaries, though recently there has been a growing number of associates who are unrelated to the tertiaries).

Founded to preach the Gospel and to oppose heresy, the teaching activity of the order and its scholastic organisation placed the Preachers in the forefront of the intellectual life of the Middle Ages. The order is famed for its intellectual tradition, having produced many leading theologians and philosophers. The Dominican Order is headed by the Master of the Order, currently Bruno Cadoré.

In the year 2000, there were 5,171 Dominican friars in solemn vows, 917 student brothers, and 237 novices. By the year 2013 there were 6,058 Dominican friars, including 4,470 priests.