The 100th anniversary of Algirdas Greimas celebrated by Lithuania Post. A prominent scientist honored with a special stamp

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that the 100th anniversary of Algirdas Julien Greimas, a prominent Lithuanian scientist who is well-known around the world and was the founder of the so-called Parisian school of semiotics, has been marked by a postage stamp issued in his memory.

A postage stamp of the continued series “Prominent People of the World Coming from Lithuania”, which marks the 100th anniversary of Algirdas Julien Greimas, has been created by the artist Aušrelė Ratkevičienė.

“This series of postage stamps bears witness to the pride in Lithuania and achievements of its people around the world. The stamp to be issued shortly will remind us about the world-famous scientist, a Lithuanian Algirdas Julien Greimas, whose ideas were met with a tremendous response not only in Europe, but also in other continents.

On letters, postage stamps travel all around the world, therefore, I have no doubt that their “journey”, which will start in the native Lithuania, like the ideas of Algirdas Julien Greimas, will reach the most distant countries, including those of the Francophonic world, an important part of which is A. J. Greimas,” says Rasa Kruopaitė-Lalienė, Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of Lietuvos Paštas.

To be a semiotician means to pose the question of meaning

The literary scientist and professor of semiotics Kęstutis Nastopka says that A. J. Greimas is first of all known to the world as the founder of the Parisian school of semiotics. “To Lithuanians, he is better known as a researcher of the old Lithuanian beliefs and an essay writer. During the war, A. J. Greimas actively participated in the anti-Nazi activities in Lithuania, while after the war, having settled in France, he became involved in the anti-Soviet resistance,” says K. Nastopka.

By himself and together with his students, A. J. Greimas issued over ten books in French, while a similar number of his books were also issued in Lithuanian either as original books or as translations.

“My intellectual path may be partially explained by my origin and the events, to which the Lithuania of my youth became open; to be a semiotician means to pose the question of meaning. The war and its absurdity encouraged me to be concerned about the meaning of horrors, which took place before your eyes. This was my psychological background,” said A. J. Greimas in his interview to the Parisian daily Le Quotidien de Paris.

The Parliament of Lithuania announced 2017 the year of A. J. Greimas, while the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) included the 100th anniversary of A. J. Greimas into a list of anniversaries which are important for global culture, education, science and historical memory.