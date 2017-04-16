Thailand Post issued world’s longest stamp to mark king’s lengthy reign

StampNews.com hurries to get our readers acquainted with the latest philatelic news: Thailand Post issued a sheet of five stamps—the longest the world have seen, at 170 mm in length—to mark the 70th anniversary of late King Rama IX’s accession to the throne.

Full sheet consist of five stamps, features the same design, which includes a series of photographs of the king set against a background of luscious green fields. Nine million stamps were printed by the Thai British Security Printing Public Company.

Bhumibol Adulyadej, conferred with the title King Bhumibol the Great in 1987, was the ninth monarch of Thailand from the Chakri dynasty as Rama IX. Having reigned since 9 June 1946, he was, at the time of his death, the world’s longest-serving head of state and the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history, serving for 70 years, 126 days. During his reign, he was served by a total of 30 prime ministers beginning with Pridi Banomyong and ending with Prayut Chan-o-cha.