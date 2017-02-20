Terrarium as an inseparable part of the children’s world. 4 colorful and funny stamps introduced by Croatia Post

Terrarium is a great way to bring nature indoor and to foster a love for nature as well as greater awareness of the environment. To capture the young collectors’ attention Croatia Post has released four bright and original stamps that depict the pets that can abode in the terrarium.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate these four colourful items that will enrich your wonderful stamp collections.

Musk Turtle stamp

It originates from North and Central America and is found in various habitats. It feeds on snakes, including venomous snakes, lizards, rodents, birds and eggs of birds or reptiles. In captivity it feeds on rodents and eggs. It grows up to 2 meters.

Veiled Chameleon stamp

Just like its name says, its his homeland is western Yemen, as well as the southern part of Saudi Arabia. It grows quite large for a chameleon, so males are about 50 cm and females up to 35 cm in length. It feeds on insects. If we want to play around with it, it is not good to catch it so we should let it climb the hand on its own and walk over it.

Milk Snake stamp

Green Iguana stamp

Iguana is native to Central and North America. It is herbivore and eats virtually all kinds of vegetables and fruits and cooked rice, corn and polenta. It can grow up to 1.5 meters in length, and reach up to 10 kg of weight. For every moment of dedication it gets, it returns several times more with its behavior and joy when surrounded by human friends.