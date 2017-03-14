Swiss Post has gone digital with its postage stamps.A real philatelic innovation to your attention

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Swiss Post is has issued stamps with multimedia elements as part of its efforts to win the attention of consumers and philatelists.

At first glance, the stamps present themselves as usual as artwork in small format, and as witnesses of contemporary events. This will remain the case in the future as well.

At the same time, each stamp will also now contain multimedia elements. In this way, the subjects on the stamps come to life, or even interact with the viewer. This is made possible using a smartphone and the Post-App.

Customer needs are changing – as are those of the philatelist. Swiss Post is responding to these trends. Swiss Post stamps have entered the digital world. In the future, the subjects will come to life through multi-media by simply scanning them using the free Post-App. Additional information will be presented in the form of text, image, sound or video. On the other hand, the new stamps can also contain interactive elements, such as surveys or competitions. In addition, the scanned stamps can be ordered directly by smartphone.

The options available for the new generation of stamps has been already demonstrated in the new “Animal babies” special stamps: The Berne designer, Simon Hofer, has already made an impression with bear, wolf, lynx and otter on traditional stamps. If you scan the stamp motif, an entertaining video will provide additional facts on the individual animal species – these exciting videos will put a smile on your face.