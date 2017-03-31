Summer flowers with an aphorism. Adorable stamp introduced by Finland Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Finland Post has released an adorable stamp with traditional summer flowers.

An item was illustrated by popular postcard artist Anna-Mari West. Her previous work includes the bunny-themed 2016 Easter stamp.

– The bunch has at least daisies, red clovers, bluebells and blueberry twigs. In my opinion, the old, worn wood surface in the picture goes well with nature’s colorful flowers. The highlight of this work was the design of the sheet—I even had the chance to add a flower-themed aphorism to it, West says.

The Summer flowers sheet has fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps. The aphorism is: “Flowers do not solve all of the world’s problems, but they are a good start.”