Star Wars movie honored by Correos. 3 special stamps put into circulation

In 1977, film-maker George Lucas began one of the most famous and groundbreaking movie sagas in the history of cinema. Star Wars initially included three films, which were mostly imagined, written and directed by Lucas himself. Years later three new prequel films were released.

To honor this series of movies as well as its heroes Spain Post has put into circulation three special philatelic items that are highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com!

Actors of the stature of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and David Prowse starred in the films, which became a mass phenomenon and cult classics with millions of fans worldwide.

Nowadays there is even a Star Wars “extended universe” including everything related to the saga that is not specifically in the films. Merchandising, animated series, television programmes and comics have all helped create the magical galactic world of Darth Vader and R2-D2, two characters known throughout the world. Phrases like “I am your father” and the peculiar hairstyle of Princess Leia have become part of popular culture.

The plot of the films takes place “a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away...” where a battle has been raging for centuries between the “light side of the Force” represented by the Jedi, and the “dark side” represented by the Sith.

In 2012 George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to The Walt Disney Company, which had filmed and released new episodes of the saga.

The block sheet issued by Correos to pay tribute to these universally popular films has the added feature of being printed with movement-free lenticular technology, giving the images greater depth. The design includes a series of vignettes featuring some of the characters from the films: Storm Troopers, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Yoda and C-3PO. Next to them is a stamp with an illustration of the saga’s villain Darth Vader.