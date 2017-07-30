Stamp quartet celebrates ‘the Station’. 4 special items released by Ireland Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that silent servants of the travelling public, Ireland’s railway stations are celebrated with the issue by An Post of a new four stamp series.

The stamps were designed by Dublin firm WorkGroup and showcase the stunning work of multi-award winning photographer Janice O’Connell of f22 Photography.

The stamps offer a new perspective on the stations as seen and used by rail passengers over the years. Each train station occupies a unique place in Irish life, as a much used public utility and as part of a transport infrastructure that spans the State.

The stations featured are Heuston Station, Dublin, a magnificent building designed by English architect Sancton Wood. Originally known as Kingsbridge Station, it opened in 1846. Also, Clarke Station, Dundalk, opened in 1849 and designed by William Hamilton Mill and Kent Station in Cork, originally known as Glanmire Road Station, opened in 1893. The quartet is completed by Bagenalstown Station in Carlow, also designed by Sancton Wood. Ireland’s leading railway stations were renamed in 1966 in honour of the 16 executed leaders of the 1916 rising.

The stamps will be eagerly sought by general stamp collectors, and by specialists in transport and rail-related stamps worldwide. They will also prove popular with the thousands of travellers and commuters who use the Dublin, Cork, Louth and Carlow stations chosen to represent the Irish railway stations.