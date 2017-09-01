Stamp honouring the work of Stanislovas Kuzma and dedication of doctors. One special item introduced by Lithuania Post

Lietuvos Paštas continues publishing the series of postage stamps “Contemporary Art of Lithuanians”. A sculptural composition “Lozoriau, kelkis” (English: Lazarus, get up) created by the winner of the national prize Stanislovas Kuzma, which is dedicated to honour vocation of doctors, was chosen to commemorate the branch of visual arts this year.

StampNews.com invites everyone to get acquainted with the design of this new philatelic item that illustrates the sculpture “Lazarus, get up” of S. Kuzma.

“Postage stamps travel in various directions of the world accompanying parcels of residents of the country, thus philately is a great way to represent Lithuania. Continuing the publication of the series of stamps for contemporary art of Lithuanians, this time we introduce one of the most prominent sculptors of the country S. Kuzma and his works.

The new postage stamp is aimed not only at introducing the trends of the Lithuanian art, but also encouraging to get acquainted with the development of art of Lithuania” – said Rasa Kruopaitė-Lalienė, the Head of Corporate Affairs Department of Lietuvos Paštas.

The first day cover will also appear in circulation along with the postage stamp “Contemporary Art of Lithuanians. Sculpture”.

S. Kuzma created the sculptural composition “Lazarus, get up” in 1989, however it was implemented by his son, also a sculptor, Algirdas Kuzma after his death. Algirdas always assisted his father in the implementation of his creative ideas. A. Kuzma used the drawings and layout of this sculpture left by his father S. Kuzma.