St Michael’s Castle as one of the brightest Russian palaces. One beautiful EUROPA stamp introduced by Rusmarka

The Association of European State Postal Operators (PostEurop) was founded in 1993 by 26 European state postal operators. The Russian Federation became a member of the Association in 1994. Issuance of stamps under the EUROPA logo is one of the Association activities. The common theme for 2017 is Castles.

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Rusmarka has joined other Postal Services and has introduced its version of EUROPA “Castles” stamp. The postage stamp features St Michael's Castle and the EUROPA logo. Let’s get acquainted with the background of this philatelic item together!

St Michael’s Castle is a former royal residence in the historic centre of Saint Petersburg, Russia, and a major architectural landmark of the 18th–19th centuries. It was built as a water castle for Emperor Paul I by architects Vincenzo Brenna and Vasily Bazhenov in 1797–1801.

The castle was an imperial residence for only forty days. After Paul I was assassinated, all the art treasures were removed from the castle, and its state rooms were given to various agencies and accommodated for apartments. The building was given to the Main Engineering School in the beginning of 1820s. It received a new name, the Engineer’s Castle, in 1823. The educational institutions housed within the castle were named the Nikolayevskaya Engineering Academy and College after the death of Emperor Nicholas I.

St Michael’s Castle became a part of the State Russian Museum architectural complex in 1991. Its architectural complex encompasses two pavilions on Engineer’s Street. Permanent expositions, such as “Antic Themes in Russian Art”, “Renaissance in the Works of Russian Painters”, “The History of the Castle and its Inhabitants” and “The Open Sculpture Foundation”, are currently showcased in the castle halls.