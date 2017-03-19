St. Maarten Post introduced its first ever stamp issue. Ten unique Regata stamps

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers about a real novelty in the world of philately: St. Maarten N.V. Post has issued its first ever set of postage stamps to celebrate the 37th Heineken Regatta. The issue consists of ten stamps that are available for purchasing now. Double up to purchase these special philatelic items!

The numbered series of stampsshowcasing regatta scenes that tie into the event's theme of 'Serious Fun' offering a snap shot of the regatta’s star studded parties and boats races.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta celebrates its 37th edition this year. This world renowned sailing event offers four days of World Class Racing, with trade winds coming from the North East, an average temperature of 25°C and crystal clear waters. This truly international event had a staggering 37 different countries represented during the 2016 Regatta. Courses take participants along coastal races, as well as around the island, presenting the beautiful beaches, rock formations and other scenery. On shore participants and visitors will be able to enjoy the culture, cuisine and music from both the Dutch and French side.

The stamp set, priced at US $10 each, are the perfect gift item for collectors or for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta fans.