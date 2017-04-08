Special stamps for special wishes. 10 colourful items introduced by PostNL

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that PostNL has issued a stamp sheetlet for use at special moments in life for the first time.

These stamps provide postage for cards or letters sending good wishes for special reasons including birthdays, illness or a job interview, or even just to celebrate a nice day. Let’s appreciate the original design of these ten philatelic items together!

Many of life’s special moments deserve personal attention. For that reason, the ten stamps feature wishes including gefeliciteerd (Congratulations), liefs (Love), veel geluk (Lots of luck), sterkte (Feel better), succes (Good luck), hoera (Hooray), fijne dag (Have a nice day), proficiat (Well done), voor jou (For you) and beterschap (Get well soon). Every stamp features an emoticon; a face depicted by punctuation marks. The stamp sheetlet also contains seven stickers that can be used to decorate the envelope or card, also with an emoticon.

Special designs for special wishes

For this stamp sheetlet, Marenthe Otten designed both heart-shaped and square stamps.

“The focus of each stamp is a wish appropriate to a special moment in the life of a loved one. The shape of a heart or flower emphasises the personal nature of the message. These wishes are in the form of colourful handwriting with cheery illustrations,” says the designer.