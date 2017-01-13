So charming, resilient and high confident Rooster. Lunar Year 2017 celebrated with three new stamps by Singapore Post

The year 2017 marks the reign of the Rooster and the tenth animal in the Zodiac series on the Chinese calendar. This creative, witty and a charming, resilient and high confidence Rooster is depicted on three stamps introduced by Singapore Post.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the original design of these bright philatelic items.

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New year or the Spring Festival, is the most important celebration in the Chinese calendar and is celebrated by Chinese and ethnic communities around the world.

The Chinese animal zodiac is a repeating cycle of twelve years, with each year being represented by an animal and its reputed attributes. Traditionally these zodiac animals were used to date the years together with ten heavenly stems and are in a fixed order; the rooster occupies the 10th position on the Chinese zodiac. Each animal has symbolic meanings given to it by the ancient Chinese. In Chinese, the pronunciation of rooster (ji) is the same as lucky (ji) so the rooster is always viewed as the symbol of luck. As the rooster heralds daybreak every morning, it is also considered to be a sign of diligence, honesty, blessing, and brightness and people regard it with fondness.

New Year festivities traditionally start on the first day of the month and continue until the fifteenth, when the moon is brightest. The lantern festival is held on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month and marks the end of the Chinese New Year.