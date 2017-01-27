Sesquicentennial references in all stamps by Canada Post. Find the hidden clues in each Canadian stamp issue

StampNews.com is glad to reveal a philatelic secret to all stamp enthusiasts that are into the Canadian stamps.

he Postal Service is hiding references to the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation in all of its 2017 stamp releases, starting with the Year of the Rooster on Jan. 9.

Jim Phillips, director of stamp services for Canada Post, said in Details (Canada Post’s publication for collectors): “It’s a special year, so we wanted to do something fun, interesting, even a bit challenging for collectors and consumers and give everyone a reason to take a closer look at this year’s philatelic offerings. As such, every stamp that comes out in 2017 will have a special reference to Canada’s sesquicentennial.”

Some of the references will be easy to spot, while others might be more challenging, according to Phillips. He added that all of them will be revealed in issues of Details.

For the Year of the Rooster issue, the references appear in tagging around stamps in a pane of 25, a booklet, and the uncut press sheet.