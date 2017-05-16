SEPAC: Handcrafts. 4 bright Guernsey Jumper stamps unveiled

StampNews.com is excited to present to your attention a special SEPAC: Handcrafts set of stamps unveiled by Guernsey Post. The issue is being released under the name ‘The humble Guernsey – Fying the flag the world over’.

This stamp release includes four stamps each depicting one of the many countries throughout the world where Guernseys are exported today.

The Guernsey has not changed in design over the years and was originally hand knitted with each pattern being specific to a particular family so that if the sailor drowned he could be identified and returned to his family.

Guernsey sailors all wore Guernseys, but they pronounced the name of the island as Ganzey rather than the present pronunciation.

Over time, sailors wives from ports across England realised the usefulness of the Guernsey/Ganzey, and started to knit them for their menfolk. They sometimes copied the patterns they had seen the Guernsey sailors wearing, but often made up patterns of their own.