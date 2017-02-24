San Marino Post pays tribute to Marco Simoncelli. 30th anniversary of the birth of a great racer marked with a single stamp

Marco Simoncelli was an Italian professional motorcycle racer. He would have turned 30 on the 20th January 2017.

Fate precluded him this milestone in his life on the 23rd October 2011 in Sepang, Malesia. To honor this great sportsman San Marini Post has unveiled a special commemorative stamp that is highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com.

After five years his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Simoncelli died in an accident during the 2011 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on 23 October 2011 after being run over following his own fall on track.

San Marino, State near to his town Coriano and to the Romagna motorvalley, dedicated to Marco a philatelic set made up of a value of €2.00 with his nice portrait, while the strip on the left of the sheet shows the rider doing a wheelie on his motobike in Brno and his racing number “58”.