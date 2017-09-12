Royal Mail to release special edition Star Wars stamps. 8 long-awaited stamps unveiled by Royal Mail

StampNews.com is happy to share the latest most exciting philatelic news with our readers: Royal Mail has design and prepared for releasing a set of eight special stamps to mark the upcoming release of the latest Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi which launches this December. The stamps feature images of new and classic droids and aliens that have appeared across the iconic films. Included in the set are: Maz Kanata; Chewbacca; Supreme Leader Snoke; and from the new movie, a Porg. The droids are: BB-8; R2-D2; C-3PO; and K-2SO.

Illustrated by UK digital artist Malcom Tween, four of the stamps will feature secret details in fluorescent ink that can only be seen under a UV light. Each stamp will also feature a scene created by Tween especially for the stamps that includes the hero character as well as an iconic spaceship or vehicle.

Maz Kanata stamp

Deep within the fringes of the galaxy lies a secret castle hideaway presided over by the wise, boisterous figure of Maz Kanata. Over a thousand years old and an ex-pirate herself, Maz holds court within the galaxy’s underworld: smugglers, bounty hunters and thieves. Maz has also been a friend to Jedi, and her castle contains secrets that tell of one Luke Skywalker.

Chewbacca stamp

Faithful co-pilot and companion to Han Solo for many years, Chewbacca was one of the heroes of the Rebellion. Brought back into the orbit of the Resistance after many years of freelance adventuring, Chewbacca witnesses the tragic death of his best friend, Han Solo. All he has left is his ship, the Millennium Falcon, and a new companion, a Force-attuned loner named Rey.

Supreme Leader Snoke stamp

A shadowy figure who leads the First Order, Snoke trained Kylo Ren in the dark side of the Force. He orders the creation of a giant planet-sized superweapon called Starkiller to destroy the New Republic government and commands Ren to hunt down the last Jedi Knight, Luke Skywalker. Next, he issues a chilling command: Ren is ready to complete his training…

Porg stamp

Small, flightless birds called porgs are native to the remote planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker is living in exile. The planet is covered with water and rocky islands and is home to the ruins of the first Jedi Temple, where porgs have peacefully made their home. The birds are ill-prepared for the arrival of strangers when Rey and Chewbacca land there in the Millennium Falcon.

BB-8 stamp

The plucky droid named BB-8 is a loyal companion to Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the fight against the First Order. Assigned to Poe to provide flight assistance when piloting his X-wing fighter, BB-8 is separated from his master in a deadly battle with Kylo Ren. Forced to seek new allies, the droid runs into a scavenger named Rey and a renegade stormtrooper called Finn.

R2-D2 stamp

This trusty little droid has had an adventurous life, first on board Queen Amidala’s ship during the Battle of Naboo, then in the Clone Wars alongside Anakin Skywalker, and with Luke Skywalker in the fight against the Empire. In recent years, R2-D2 has been in a state of semi-retirement, secretly harbouring the only map that pinpoints the whereabouts of Luke Skywalker.

C-3PO stamp

As a boy on Tatooine, Anakin Skywalker built a protocol droid as a helper for his mother. C-3PO became an expert in matters relating to diplomacy, but he was not equipped for a life of excitement, danger and adventure. Thrust into battles during the Clone Wars and the Rebellion against the Empire, this reticent, nervous droid has time and again helped his friends save the day.

K-2SO stamp

A reprogrammed Imperial security droid with a bluntly honest way of talking, K-2SO is firmly on the side of the Rebel Alliance in the fight against the Empire. K-2SO’s ability to blend in when doing reconnaissance work behind Imperial lines is a distinct advantage. He can pilot many types of spaceship and scan and access Imperial communications systems.

Out in cinemas this December Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the hugely anticipated next chapter in the Skywalker saga, following The Force Awakens – the UK’s biggest film of all time.