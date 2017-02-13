Royal Mail Marks Queen’s 65th Anniversary of the Accession! A special Sapphire Blue Machin Definitive stamp introduced

StampNews.com is excited to inform our readers that Royal Mail has issued a Sapphire Blue £5 stamp to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The stamp features the familiar bas-relief portrait by Arnold Machin the colour of the precious gemstone.

Born on 21 April 1926, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth), Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952, on the death of her father.

Princess Elizabeth, who was on holiday in Kenya at the time, was declared Queen at the age of 25.

On Wednesday, 9 September 2015, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II became the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, after surpassing the memorable 63 years and 217 days that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria occupied the British throne.