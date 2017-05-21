Round stamps to give you the feel of your favorite sports. 8 original items introduced by USPS

StampNews.com is excited to let our readers know that USPS has prepared for releasing eight special stamps for the sports-minded. These “Have a Ball!” stamps aren’t just shaped like baseballs, footballs, golf balls and the like — they’re made to feel like them, too. Annually, millions in the U.S. participate in the sports represented on the stamps.

Let’s appreciate an original design of these philatelic items together!

Each of the circular stamps showcases illustrations of one of eight sports balls: baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.

A special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a textured feel. The sheet features two of each design. The words “USA” and “FOREVER 2017” and the name of the sport represented appear on each stamp.

Mike Ryan designed the stamps and Greg Breeding served as the art director of the project. Artist Daniel Nyari created the colorful, stylized stamp art.

The Have A Ball! stamps are being issued as Forever® stamps. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail® one-ounce price.