Reign of King George VI depicted on Jersey stamps. Six special philatelic items unveiled by Jersey Post

StampNews.com hurries to introduce to our readers’ attention a special stamp issue depicting King George VI. This is the fourth issue in a series exploring the Royal Legacy of Queen Victoria, the six stamps and Miniature Sheet feature photographs taken during the King’s reign.

Let’s appreciate the design these historically meaningful stamps together!

George VI, great grandson to Queen Victoria and father to Queen Elizabeth II, came to the throne on 11 December 1936, following the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII. The King is perhaps best known for his strength and courage in leading the country through World War II.

King George VI and his family remained at Buckingham Palace throughout the War, despite the Palace being damaged by bombing and it was during the war years that the King introduced The George Cross, a mark of honour created to acknowledge ‘acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger.’

“The images which appear on this set of six stamps are presented chronologically and include a photograph of King George VI in his coronation year and another showing the King making his famous speech inaugurating the Empire Exhibition in 1938,” explains Rachel MacKenzie, Philatelic Marketing Manager at Jersey Post.

“Two more relaxed images show the King perusing his stamp collection and posing with one of the family dogs. The Miniature Sheet features an iconic photograph of King George VI making a radio broadcast to the nation in 1939, after the outbreak of World War II.”

King George VI is the fourth stamp issue in this series, preceded by King Edward VII issued on 5 February 2013, King George V issued on 9 March 2016 and King Edward VIII, released on 20 January 2017.