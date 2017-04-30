Recognizing the beauty of Romanian castles. Two Europe 2017 stamps introduced by Romfilatelia

Built many centuries before, former properties and residences of rulers, built by old noble families, the castles of Romania have a glamour which, together with the beauty of the surroundings, weaves itself spectacularly with history. The legends kept within their walls, together with their architectural and surrounding beauty, turn these destinations into the ones for which Romania is well known.

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that Romfilatelia has launched the postage stamp issue Castles, a theme selected for this year by the PostEurop, an organism of the Universal Postal Union, specialized agency of the United Nations. The stamps portray the two castles in all their splendour.

The Hunyadi Castle, pictured on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50 is one of the most important monuments of Gothic architecture in Romania. It impresses with its presence through its various architectural styles, and legends woven around it. An imposing building, with towers and bastions, the castle was built by John Hunyadi in the 15th century, on the site of an old fortification.

The building has experienced significant transformations during his time, serving as a fortified strategic point and as feudal residence. The Hunyadi Castle is one of the most beautiful and well preserved medieval buildings, being the most important property of John Hunyadi.

The Károlyi Castle, illustrated on the stamp with the face value of Lei 15, a wonderful architectural jewel, is the first residence of the Károlyi family in Carei. The Károlyi family castle bears the marks of its function as a fortress, in the larger system of fortifications designed to stop Turkish attacks.

Due to the Turkish invasions, the residence was transformed into a fortress with strong walls on all four sides, with four corner bastions, each of them with gun ports and an exterior moat. The Turkish attacks did not succeed to destroy the citadel, but caused great damage and the repair works began in 1660.

Once the military conflicts in the area ceased, Antal Károlyi (1732 – 1791) sketched out the first plans to turn the building into a full residence, but the actual works began in 1792. The main elements of the fortress, the bastions, are demolished and the fortress is transformed into a Baroque inspired castle which gained over the years an eclectic style, with original architectural elements.

Both castles presented, so steeped in history and legend, silent witnesses of some many battles and intrigue, were declared museums and opened to the wider audience to be discovered in detail and to be placed in higher honour in the treasury of Romanian tourism.