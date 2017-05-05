Rare Vancouver Island stamp could fetch up to US$15,000. One more rarity will star at Daniel Kelleher Auctions

Stamp dating back to 1860 when Vancouver Island was its own independent British colony will star at the next Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions.

It could fetch up to US$15,000! StampNews.com encourages each philately enthusiasts to try their luck and become a new owner of this valuable philatelic item!

The 1860 stamp coloured “dull rose” is the first issued on the colony, explained stamp expert Michael Tarantino who manages a collectibles store in Victoria.

“Number one of anything is always pretty fun to collect and usually a little more expensive than all the other issues. This number one in particular is the same as number two, but the difference is that it was issued without “perfs.” Perfs are those little edges on the stamp that you’re used to seeing,” he said.

“I believe they were just testing things out to see what they might need for this brand new colony.”

Tarantino said the island colony — which was eventually united with the mainland to form the new amalgamated colony of British Columbia in 1866 — issued around 20 stamps.

The first few stamps were not issued in any significant number, he said, although the last 10 to 15 were used fairly regularly.

“The later stamps in the set are usually not too expensive. You can pick them up for a hundred dollars each, within that range — sometimes more, sometimes less depending on their condition,” he explained.

But this first issue stamp is exceedingly rare.

“I’ve authenticated about two or three of these types of stamps for Vancouver Island over the last couple of decades but I’ve never actually had one personally for sale or owned one. They are that rare that even for someone like myself right in the field, right in the business watching every day, they don’t come up that often.”

Sourced by cbc.ca