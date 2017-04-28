Rare Indian Strip of Stamps Sold for Record Price by British Dealer. The items fetched half a million pounds

StampNews.com keeps our readers updated and hurries to shares the latest auction news with all philately enthusiasts. This piece of info concerns a set of 1948 stamps picturing Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi that has been sold for a record price of half a million pounds (US$650,000).

The “unique” strip of four ten-rupee stamps is considered the most important and desirable item of post-Indian independence philately, Jersey, U.K.-based dealer Stanley Gibbons said in a statement last week.

The purple-brown stamps are emblazoned with the word ‘SERVICE’ and were issued to the Governor-General’s Secretariat for official use. Only single stamps of this kind have previously been recorded to exist in private collections.

The purchase by an Australian investor is the latest in a number of transactions highlighting the strength of the market for rare Indian stamps.

Stanley Gibbons sold a single Gandhi ten-rupee stamp to a client in Uruguay last year for 160,000 pounds (US$207,000). In March, an Indian stamp where the head of the young Queen Victoria had been inverted in error sold for 110,000 pounds (US$142,000).

“The market for high-quality Indian rarities is supported by the on-going desire of the wealthy, Indian diaspora and savvy international clients to own these historic assets,” the dealer said.

Although the company highlights the strength of the Indian collectibles market, it reported a pretax loss of 29 million pounds last year amid financial restructuring and discovery of errors in its accounting methods.

Sourced by bloomberg.com