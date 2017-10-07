PostNL honours Dirk Kuyt with silver postage stamp. A special item introduced

Dirk born is a retired Dutch footballer who most recently played for Feyenoord. This famous former professional footballer, received a pure silver postage stamp from Matthijs van Nieuwkerk on 20 September. Just after the broadcast of the Dutch television talk show De Wereld Draait Door (DWDD) presenter Van Nieuwkerk surprised Kuyt with the first copy of this stamp, which is issued by PostNL.

Dirk Kuyt was a guest on DWDD because of his documentary ‘Kuyt’, which premieres on 21 September. “Recently, I’ve come to realise more and more what my football career has stirred up. Today there’s not only attention for my documentary, but also for the issuing of this special silver stamp. To me, this is a big thank you for everything I’ve been able to do for football,” says Kuyt.

Stephan van den Eijnden, PostNL’s Mail Netherlands Commercial Director, praises Kuyt: “He’s a multifaceted top footballer. A sporting superstar who reached the pinnacle of his career, but also a family man, a networker and a natural leader. I’m happy that we’re able to honour him with this special stamp.”