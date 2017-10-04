Post-war architectural reconstruction depicted on stamp sheetlet. 10 original items released by PostNL

New construction developed rapidly in the Netherlands following the Second World War. In the history of architecture, this is known as the period of reconstruction.

StampNews.com is glad to present this ‘Architecture Reconstruction’ stamp sheetlet by PostNL that highlights ten iconic buildings from the post-war flow, dating to 1958.

For this stamp sheetlet, PostNL, Het Nieuwe Instituut (State Archive for Dutch Architecture and Urban Planning) and designer Ariënne Boelens choose buildings with infrastructure, residential, office, factory and educational functions. The buildings depicted can still be admired by the public and exhibit features from the reconstruction period in terms of their shape, appearance and functionality.

The stamp sheetlet features architectural photos from the first fifteen years after the war. According to Boelens, these years were decisive for reconstruction in the Netherlands. For this reason, she choose a visually powerful construction by depicting each building in black and white on a stamp, in both overview and detail.

“The viewer also experiences a thematic arrangement according to building types,” says Boelens.

Among others, the stamp sheetlet features the office at Van Leer’s drum factory (Amstelveen), the Industrial Building (Industriegebouw) (Rotterdam), De Ploeg Weaving Mill (Weverij de Ploeg) (Bergelijk), the Hoogovens (Steelworks) (IJmuiden) and the Faculty of Geodesy (Wageningen).