Philately as the way to improve children’s life. A booklet of 10 fundraising stamps introduced by Canada Post

Canada Post issued its two semi-postal stamps in support of the Canada Post Community Foundation. From the purchase of every 10-stamp booklet, $1 goes to the Foundation. This year’s release features a whimsical illustration of seven smiling cats.

Chosen for their curiosity and independence, these playful creatures are good mascots for strong children. StampNews.com encourages stamp collectors to support this initiative by purchasing these cute items.

The stamps were designed by internationally recognized Canadian art director and graphic designer Andrew Lewis, of Andrew Lewis Design, in green and pink. A $1 surcharge on each booklet is a direct donation to the Canada Post Community Foundation, which supports local and national non-profit groups that work to deliver a brighter future for Canada’s children and youth.

“The Foundation exists to improve the lives of Canadian children by funding grassroots programs across the country that support their needs,” says Deepak Chopra, President and CEO of Canada Post.

Since it started in 2012, the Foundation has awarded more than $6 million to more than 550 projects. It supports registered charities, school programs and local initiatives focused on young people. Foundation grants have been used to introduce literacy and counselling programs, build playgrounds, launch help lines and mental health supports, start breakfast programs and more.