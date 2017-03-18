Paintings and Calligraphy of Jao Tsung. Six special stamps introduced by Hongkong Post

StampNews.com is glad to let our readers know that Hongkong Post announced the issue of a set of special stamps on the theme of ‘Paintings and Calligraphy of Professor JAO Tsung-I’, together with associated philatelic products.

Professor Jao is well recognized for his distinctive calligraphy and painting style that fuses tradition with innovation.

An acclaimed sinologist, Professor Jao Tsung-i has made significant contributions to diverse fields of traditional Chinese culture such as history, literature, language, religion, philosophy and art. He is a prominent contemporary master in traditional Chinese literature. Devoted to academic research over the years, Professor Jao has published more than 100 books and over 1 000 scholarly articles. Bestowed with numerous local and international academic honours, Professor Jao has earned recognition as a polymath well versed in multiple disciplines of traditional Chinese culture.

The set of special stamps to be issued by Hongkong Post on the theme of ‘Paintings and Calligraphy of Professor JAO Tsung-I’ will showcase his robust and unrestrained brushstrokes as well as his superb skills in painting and calligraphy.

The stamps present beautiful portrait, landscape and bird-and-flower paintings and calligraphy works of Professor Jao, namely ‘Pine Tree in Huangshan’ ($1.70 stamp), ‘Pine Trees and Arhat’ ($2.20 stamp), ‘Five-character Couplet in Official Script’ ($2.90 stamp), ‘Victoria Peak after the Rain’ ($3.10 stamp), ‘Avalokitesvara after the style of Tang Dynasty’ ($3.70 stamp), ‘Calligraphy in Bronze Script’ ($5 stamp) and ‘Four-screen Lotus Set’ ($10 stamp sheetlet). These works illustrate well his unique style in artistic creation.