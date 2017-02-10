“Outdoor sports” represented by the youth in stamps. Three new items introduced by Liechtenstein Post

In collaboration with Fotoclub Spektral, Philately Liechtenstein carried out a youth photo competition on the theme of “Outdoor Sports” and accepted entries from young people from Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Austria aged up to 21 years. Besides the theme, no requirements were specified regarding the motif, location or type of sport.

As a result, three bright items, which amaze with their fresh and creative design, entered the philatelic use. StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate these philatelic items that show original photos taken by the winners of the competition!

The jury was impressed by the sheer number and quality of the photos entered and in an anonymous evaluation procedure awarded first place to Julius Tiefenthaler from Röthis (A) for his photo “Smooth Powder Turn” (value: CHF 0.85). It shows freerider Tao Kreibich, a young man from the Vorarlberg region in Austria, making perfect tracks in the deep snow between the sun and shade.

“Winter Storm Windsurfing” (value: CHF 1.00) by Yannick Oberhofer from Vaduz was chosen for the second stamp. His powerful photo was taken on Corsica.

Julius Tiefenthaler supplied a further motif for the third special stamp: “Sunset Backflip” (value: CHF 2.00), which again shows Tao Kreibich but this time doing a backward flip against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.