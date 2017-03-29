Old circus aesthetics in the Carousel stamp. A special item introduced by Finland Post

Minna Havas, a versatile illustrator and fabric pattern designer, has drawn a carousel horse for a festive, spring-themed stamp. The item is remarkable by its original and colourful design that will boost your energy and mood this spring.

– Old circus aesthetics is very fascinating. It was very inspiring to design the Carousel stamp and the ornamental patterns on the horse. The stamp conveys both joy and beauty, Havas says.

Havas was also behind the popular Valentine’s Day stamps with faerie motifs in 2010. She has also drawn the tricholoma matsutake for the Edible mushrooms stamps that were published last fall. Havas, who has also run a clothing company, currently makes clothing fabric patterns for Vimma Company.

The Carousel sheet has fifteen domestic no-value indicator stamps.