Nintendo characters will appear on stamps. 10 colourful items are to be released by Japan Post

StampNews.com is glad to present recently revealed Nintendo characters that are to be released by Japan Post. The stamps, each with a denomination of 82 yen, will be available on June 28.

The items feature such Nintendo heroes as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Toad. A total of two million sheets will be printed.

What’s more, Japan’s national postal service will affix a special postmark to any mail sent with the forthcoming Nintendo stamps, which were designed by Yusuke Kusuda and printed using six-colour offset lithography.

Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Nintendo is one of the world's largest video game companies by market capitalization. Founded on 23 September 1889 by Fusajiro Yamauchi, it originally produced handmade hanafuda playing cards.

By 1963, the company had tried several small niche businesses, such as cab services and love hotels. The word Nintendo can be roughly translated from Japanese to English as “leave luck to heaven”.

Previously, Japan Post’s stamp program has featured anime such as Dragon Ball, One Piece and Evangelion.