National tourism year celebrated by Vietnam Post. 2 commemorative stamps introduced

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that Vietnam Post has launched a new stamp collection featuring the landscapes of the northern province of Lao Cai. The stamps mark national tourism year, entertainment events and Vietnam culture.

The collection includes two stamps for domestic and international mail. The images on the stamps were taken by photographers Ngoc Bang and Gia Chien, who are based in the province. Let’s appreciate this two bright items together!

The design for domestic use is a photo of terraced rice fields on high mountains with yellow crops, while the design for international use features a spectacular sunset over the 3,143m-high Fansipan peak, which is covered with a blanket of clouds.

“The stamps feature clearly and vividly the mountain peak, which is dubbed ‘Indochina’s roof’ and the peaceful and rich life of local ethnic groups,” said Nguyen Huu The, deputy chairman of Lao Cai People’s Committee.

“Small stamps carry important messages, reflecting the local economy, culture and society of the country,” he said.

Both stamps were decorated with the traditional weaving patterns of local ethnic groups.

The domestic and international stamps are priced at VNĐ3,000 and VNĐ10,500, respectively, and are available at book shops and post offices nationwide.

The province will host various activities throughout this year together with neighbouring northwestern provinces including the spring festival and summer festival in Sa Pa District, the Bac Ha Traditional Horse Race in June, Viet Nam Mountain Marathon 2017 in Sa Pa in September, Terrace Rice Field Festival in Bat Xat District and O Quy Ho Cup Bike Race in October as well as Winter Festival in Sa Pa in December.

This year, Lao Cai Province expects to receive four million tourists.