National flowers feature in ASEAN joint commemorative stamps. A special item introduced by PHLPost!

The ASEAN Summit in Manila has concluded but its 50th anniversary celebration has not stopped with more activities and special projects ahead. This week, the postal administrations from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines have released the first omnibus joint stamp issue featuring the national flower of each countries.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate this ASEAN joint commemorative stamp by PHLPost that feature the sampaguita - the country’s National flower.

This strategic collaboration of the member countries postal administration was evident in the ASEAN POST logo displayed on each country's commemorative stamps which symbolizes peace, friendship and solidarity in the ASEAN community.

The release of the stamps coincides with the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila and the commemorative celebration highlighting the 50 years of its foundation. Each country is responsible for the design, layout, printing and production of their stamps.

The theme Partnering for Change Engaging the World reflects the Philippine government’s advocacy to promote unity with and among ASEAN member states and its global partners.