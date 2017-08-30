Monaco explorations marked with stamps. 3 special items introduced by Monaco Post

On 4 April, H.S.H. Prince Albert II launched the 2017–2020 Monaco Explorations initiative, reviving, after a gap of 120 years, the maritime scientific explorations pioneered by His great-great-grandfather Prince Albert I.

The Yersin, an environmental research vessel which sails under a Monegasque flag, will depart next August from the Port of Monaco. It will follow a longitudinal route between the Tropics, completing a circumnavigation of the globe over a period of three years.

The initiative will be based on the recommendations of a Scientific Guidance Committee made up of 10 internationally renowned scientists. Science will therefore be the foundation of the project, complemented by awareness-raising, communication and media activities.