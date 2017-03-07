Milestone for Alpine tourism marked with stamps. Two bright philatelic items introduced by Swiss Post

The opening of the last stretch of the Schilthorn cable car line 50 years ago marked a tourism milestone in the conquest of the Alps. And there isn’t even a summit called Piz Gloria!

To commemorate the milestone for Alpine tourism Swiss Post has introduced two stamps that are highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com.

Shortly before the opening of the newly built revolving restaurant, the Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” was shot in and around the imposing building on the Schilthorn summit. The 2970 metre high mountain in the film was called Piz Gloria – and this name has stuck until the present day.

The fascination that this impressive summit exudes is equally everlasting. Hardly any other place in the Alps offers such a breathtaking vista of the world-famous Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau formation – a UNESCO World Heritage site – plus 200 more mountain peaks. A look in the opposite direction affords a view of the shimmering surface of Lake Thun and across Switzerland’s Central Plateau to the hillscapes of the Jura.

The two CHF 1.00 special stamps marking the 50th anniversary show the revolving restaurant and the cable car, each in front of the “Swiss skyline” taking in the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. The two sheetlets depict the complete route from the Stechelberg base station via Gimmelwald, Mürren and Birg to the Schilthorn summit.