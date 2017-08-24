Marking the creative work of Latvian ceramic artist Dainis Pundurs. One stamp introduced by Latvijas Pasts

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention a special stamp by Latvijas Pasts that is dedicated to the creative work of the contemporary Latvian ceramic artist Dainis Pundurs who is a winner of the first place at the 1st Latvia International Ceramics Biennale – Martinsons Award Exhibition.

This new philatelic release has been designed by the artist Ģirts Grīva.

D.Pundurs (1965), whose works are featured in the stamp, is a faculty member and associated professor at the Department of Ceramics of the Art Academy of Latvia.

In July 2016 Daugavpils Mark Rothko Art Centre held the 1st Latvia International Ceramics Biennale where one of the key events was the contest exhibition Martinsons Award in memory of the Latvian ceramics artist Pēteris Martinsons (1931–2013) who is better known internationally. It brought together more than 100 ceramic works by artists from all over the world, and D.Pundurs was awarded the first place.