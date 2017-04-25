Marking the 5th anniversary of Princess Charlene Foundation. 2 new stamps introduced by Monaco Post

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that Monaco Post has released two new stamps to mark the fifth anniversary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Of the two stamps, one has a face value of 0,71€ (£0.60 or $0.75), and the other has a value of 0,85€ (£0.82 or $0.90). Both images on the stamps feature Her Serene Highness teaching children water safety and swimming.

According to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation from a press release, “The photo on the 0,71€ face value represents a view of the “South Africa – Monaco Rugby Exchange”, which takes place as part of the Saint Devote Rugby Tournament and welcomes young South African children in Monaco.

“The one on the 0,85 € face value was taken in Corsica during a Water Safety day.”

The Princely Palace said on Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene’s official Instagram page, “The Office des Timbres of Monaco celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation with the launch of two special stamps featuring HSH Princess Charlene teaching children to swim and essential water safety skills. The mission of the Foundation is to save lives by putting an end to drowning.”

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation was launched on 14 December 2012. Her Serene Highness, Princess Charlene is the President of the Foundation, while her husband, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II serves as the Foundation’s Vice President.

The primary focus is to save lives by the prevention of drowning. The Foundation’s missions are to raise awareness about the dangers of water and to teach children preventative measures and to swim. Further, it is dedicated to communicating the values of sport. These values include dedication, determination, teamwork, and respect for oneself and others.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has three different programmes: Learn to Swim, Water Safety, and Sport and Education. Learn to Swim and Water Safety were created to fight against drowning and the aftereffects. Many times if a drowning is non-fatal, the victim can be left with severe medical issues. In many cases, these implications involve neurological problems for the victim. More, the Sport and Education programme was established to use sport as a way to contribute to the well-being and development of all children.