Marking the 50th founding Anniversary of Davao Del Norte. Onr special golden jubilee commemorative stamp introduced by PHLPost

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to your attention the latest issue by PHLPost. This is a bright stamp that marks the 50th founding Anniversary of Davao Del Norte.

The item features the Golden Jubilee logo and the colorful design celebrating the bountiful harvest of Davao Del Norte. Let’s appreciate the design of this great stamp together!

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the unveiling of the commemorative stamp during the province’s Golden Jubilee celebration held at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City last Saturday, July 1, 2017. Assisting the President in the unveiling ceremony are Davao del Norte Governor Anthony Rafael Del Rosario and Postmaster General Joel Otarra.

Dabaonons celebrate the evolution, development, and achievements of the province over the past 50 years. The theme for the Golden Jubilee celebration is: Bulawanong Paghinumdum, Bulawanong Panlantaw (“Golden Commemoration, Golden Vision”).

The original mother Province of Davao was divided into three provinces, namely: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental by virtue of the bill authorized by then congressman, Hon. Lorenzo S. Sarmiento, Sr., which bill was passed into law and became known as R.A. 4867 dated 8 May 1967. The three provinces simultaneously celebrate their anniversary every 1st of July by virtue of Republic Act No. 6380 in 1971.