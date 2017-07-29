Marking the 150th anniversary of the Stainz Railway. Austria Post has launched special stamp

StampNews.com is glad to let everyone know that Austrian postal service issued a beautiful stamp featuring the Bottle train that runs on the Stainz Railway in Austria. The railway is featured in order to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the track.

The railway opened in 1892, and from then on it handled transportation on the approximately 11 kilometer long track. The train is depicted on the stamp with its four colourful carts attached.

One of the most important links from Germany to Italy via Austria is the railway line over the Brenner Pass, the standard gauge Brenner railway. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its opening in August 1867, Austrian Post is dedicating a commemorative stamp from the “Railways” series to it.

The section of the railway from Munich to Verona which runs over the Brenner Pass from Innsbruck to Bolzano is called the Brenner railway, or in Italian Ferrovia del Brennero. It creates a link between the imperial North Tyrolean railway (Kufstein- Innsbruck), which opened in 1858, and the imperial South Tyrolean railway (Verona- Bolzano), which began operating in 1859. The stretch from Innsbruck to Bolzano is around 125 kilometres long. The maximum incline is 2.5% and the maximum speed of the trains is 100 km/h on the North Tyrolean side, a little over this in South Tyrol.

The Brenner railway was planned and constructed under the engineer Carl von Etzel of the k. k. priv. Südbahngesellschaft (imperial private Southern railway company). At an altitude of 1,371 metres above sea level, the Brenner Pass station is the highest point on the railway and is now the border station between Austria and South Tyrol, although most of it belongs to the South Tyrolean municipality of Brenner.

Here the engines have to be changed due to the different electrical systems used by the Austrian (alternating current) and the Italian (direct current) railways. Nowadays modern engines are able to use a range of electrical systems and no longer need to be changed. Brenner Sta-tion acquired historical significance during the Second World War as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met there for political talks on multiple occasions.

For some years now, work has been underway on the 55 kilometre-long Brenner Base Tunnel, which will take freight traffic off the existing stretch and make the whole stretch faster as part of the Trans-European Transport Network system (TEN-T). Goods trains have already been using the alternative route via Innsbruck with the 13 kilometre-long Inn Valley Tunnel since 1994 in order to reduce noise pollution in the Lower Inn Valley. The building of the Brenner Base Tunnel will incorporate this deviation as well as the high speed stretch in the Lower Inn Valley, thus making the Scandinavia-Mediterranean (SCAN-MED) railway link considerably faster. The tunnel is expected to be operational in 2026. The already considerable freight traffic over the Brenner route is largely operated by private railway companies.