Marking 50 years of bilateral ties between Indonesia and Singapore. Two joint coral reef stamps introduced

StampNews.com is excited to present this joint stamp issue by Singapore and Indonesia that commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

These two bright stamps depict coral reefs – the part of ecosystem that symbolically ties both countries. So, let’s appreciate this special philatelic release together!

“The joint issue by SingPost and Pos Indonesia features coral reefs of both countries, as the myriad inter-dependencies within these delicate ecosystems reflect the many ways in which Singapore and Indonesia are working together,” SingPost said in a statement.

“This is the second collaboration between the two postal operators – the first, in 2009, featured tourist attractions of both countries,” it added.

Coral reefs are one of the most biologically diverse marine ecosystems, providing food and shelter to at least a quarter of all marine species, despite occupying less than 0.1 per cent of the world’s ocean surface, according to the statement.