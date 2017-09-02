Marking 30 years of relations across the Taiwan Strait. 2 historically meaningful stamps introduced by Chunghwa Post

In 1987 Taiwan permitted cross-Strait family reunions. This year marks 30 years of relations across the Taiwan Strait. Over these years there has been an expansion of postal, commercial, tourist and family contacts by air and sea. Likewise, educational, cultural and sporting exchanges have deepened.

StampNews.com is glad to let every stamp collector know that Chunghwa Post issued a set of 2 stamps to commemorate this important historic milestone. The designs follow:

NT$9 stamp: With a white ring linking activities across the Strait, the stamp highlights air and sea links, as well as tourist, postal, academic and financial exchanges. The number “30” is placed in the center between the two sides of the Strait. NT$28 stamp: A symbolic bridge depicts the building of cross-Strait relations. Greater ease for transport by air and sea has enabled people on both sides to come ever closer through tourist, academic, financial and cultural exchanges. The number “30” in the background contains a map of the Strait.

To coincide with the release of the stamps, Chunghwa Post is specially issuing one delicately designed stamp folio. The folio includes 2 blocks of four, 1 pre-cancelled FDC affixed with a complete set of stamps and 2 maximum cards.